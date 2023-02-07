Share:

PESHAWAR - A walk was held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Monday under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Writers Association.

The walk was led by former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Station Director Radio Pakistan Iffat Jabbar, Secretary General of AIPS Asia and President of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation Amjad Aziz Malik, President of KP Sports Writers Asim Shiraz, Secretary Shahid Khan, General Secretary of KhUJ, Imran Yousafzai, Senior Sports Journalist Ijaz Ahmed, Uzmat Ullah, Nader Khawaja, Ghani-ur-Rehman, VP of Provincial Table Tennis Association, Kifayatullah and coach Manoor Zaman.