The recent spots of terrorism that transpired at Tank and Banu have shaken the state from lethargy. Premier Shahbaz Sharif stated that the federal government will be on the frontline to clamp down on the elements responsible for the revival of terror attacks across the country. It seems that the counter-terrorism department has failed to identify the root of terror in KPK. As incipient terrorism is affecting the peace in tribal areas, fueled mainly by TTP, a new National Action Plan (NAP) pledged by the federal government is gesturing a reasonable initiative to eradicate the waves of terror.

Considering the NAP, it appears as if the government went into hibernation after the restoration of peace. However, the tragedy of terrorism is yet to be addressed as recent happenings have initiated fears among natives of the province. In addition, due to our sins of omission and commission, we have failed to diminish the root and stems of terrorism in our country. To put it in another accurate manner, the terror attacks were expected due to the takeover of control by the Afghan Taliban in Kabul. In other words, TTP has notched confidence with the stage back of the Taliban Government in Afghanistan. Succinctly, NAP must be implemented effectively to ensure the revival of peace. The Counter Terrorism Department should be active to enforce kinetic goals.

LAIBA ZAFAR,

Lahore.