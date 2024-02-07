1,500 inmates in Punjab jails cast votes through postal ballots

Approximately 1,500 prisoners exercised their right to vote via postal ballot papers in various prisons across Punjab on Wednesday.

According to reports, out of the 65,000 inmates incarcerated in Punjab's 43 prisons, nearly 1,500 participated in the electoral process through postal ballots.

Mian Farooq Nazeer, the Punjab Prisons IG, confirmed that these inmates were deemed eligible to vote.

He said the voting process was closely monitored through cameras, and subsequently, the postal ballots were forwarded to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had formally requested the chief of Punjab Prisons to facilitate voting for prisoners via postal ballots.