12 killed as blast targets independent candidate's office in Pishin

At least 12 dead and 25 others sustained injuries in a blast occurred near election office in PB-47 Pishin Balochistan ahead of the general election 2024.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad said the bomb reportedly planted on a motorbike exploded near the election office of PB-47 Independent candidate Asfandiyar Kakar and claimed the lives of eight people whereas several others sustained injuries.

He said that the law enforcement agencies have cordoned-off the area and injured have been shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.

Earlier, a bomb blast reportedly occurred outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) located in Nushki District of Balochistan.

The police officials in a statement claimed that the bomb was set outside the gate of the ECP office, meanwhile, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of Pishin blast and sought report from the IG Balochistan and chief secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

Separately, scores of armed attacks in Chaman, Quetta and other areas in Balochistan left a political activist dead and four others injured on Wednesday. Unidentified assailants opened fire at the Awami National Party (ANP) office in Chaman leaving a party activist Zahoor Ahmed dead, while another worker was injured.

It is pertinent to note here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

“In Balochistan total 961 polling stations have been declared normal, while 2,337 as ‘sensitive and 1,730 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”.