HYDERABAD - As many as 29 candidates were set to contest on February 8 gen­eral elections for Provincial Assembly constituency PS-60 Qasimabad. According to details, the total population of PS-60 is 415800 while the number of registered voters is 139907 including 73009 male and 66898 female vot­ers. A close contest will be between Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Jam Khan Shoro and GDA candidate Ayaz Latif Palejo.