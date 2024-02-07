38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to Multan Police patrolling fleet

MULTAN - 38 four-wheelers and motor­cycles that have been dysfunctional for a long were added to the po­lice patrolling fleet af­ter proper maintenance ahead of elections at a ceremony here on Tues­day. CPO Sadiq Ali hand­ed over nine vehicles to Elite Force, a coaster and 10 patrolling vehicles to police, seven motor­cycles to Muhafiz Squad and 11 heavy motor­cycles to Dolphin Squad. The CPO said that the addition of new vehicles and motorcycles would improve police perfor­mance. He asked the MTO to regularly check the official vehicles and keep them fit for opera­tional duties. He told drivers to ensure the en­gine oil is replaced regu­larly and the mechanical fault is rectified timely. SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi and other officials were present.