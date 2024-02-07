Wednesday, February 07, 2024
800 rescuers, 1,376 scouts to perform duty during elections in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  The Pun­jab Emergency Servic­es (Rescue 1122) has finalized its plan for the general elections in the district. District Emergency Officer Fais­alabad Zafar Iqbal while chairing a meeting said that Rescue 1122 teams would be high alert across the district to deal with any situation during the general elec­tions. He said that 134 rescue posts were set up in the district where 37 ambulance vehicles and 116 motorcycle am­bulances would remain available. The staffers’ leaves were cancelled and volunteers were also deputed. He said that 800 rescuers and 1,376 scouts would perform rescue duty. Emergency Officer Op­erations Engineer Tariq Mehmood would moni­tor rescue activities and negligence, lethargy or delinquency would not be tolerated, he added.

Staff Reporter

