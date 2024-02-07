Abdul Nasir XI win Kashmir Day Cup Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Ab­dul Nasir Memorial XI defeated Amjad Ali Khan Memorial XI by 65-59 points to win the Kash­mir Day Cup One Day Basket­ball Tournament held under the auspices of Karachi Bas­ketball Association. The special guest of the final was Commis­sioner Karachi Sports Coor­dinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. The prizes of the tournament were sponsored by the Patron-in-Chief of KBBA and Additional Chief Secretary Home, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon. KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were also present on the occasion. In the final, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 22 points with the help of 4 three-pointers while Has­san Ali scored 18 points, Abdul­lah Haroon 10 points and Fero­ze Ahmed 10 points. Haji Muaz Ashraf scored 19 points, Haris Ali 15 and Nabil Siddiqui 15 points from runner-up team.