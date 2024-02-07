Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Abdul Nasir XI win Kashmir Day Cup Basketball Tournament

Abdul Nasir XI win Kashmir Day Cup Basketball Tournament
Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Ab­dul Nasir Memorial XI defeated Amjad Ali Khan Memorial XI by 65-59 points to win the Kash­mir Day Cup One Day Basket­ball Tournament held under the auspices of Karachi Bas­ketball Association. The special guest of the final was Commis­sioner Karachi Sports Coor­dinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. The prizes of the tournament were sponsored by the Patron-in-Chief of KBBA and Additional Chief Secretary Home, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon. KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain and other personalities were also present on the occasion. In the final, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 22 points with the help of 4 three-pointers while Has­san Ali scored 18 points, Abdul­lah Haroon 10 points and Fero­ze Ahmed 10 points. Haji Muaz Ashraf scored 19 points, Haris Ali 15 and Nabil Siddiqui 15 points from runner-up team.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024