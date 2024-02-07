Adamjee Life collaborates with Kiran Foundation to empower future business leaders

KARACHI - Adamjee Life, a leading life insurance company, has announced its collaboration with the Kiran Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to nurturing young minds, education and vocational training.
In an endeavor to foster entrepreneurship, Adamjee Life awarded to participants of the ‘Entrepreneurship Program’, by providing support for their business start-ups, thereby facilitating the transformation of innovative ideas into successful ventures. The three winners were: UroosaAtif (2) HunainRizwan and (3) Mubashara Muhammad Hanif. Driven by ambition, this program was curated by two students that was led by Alisha Tawawalla and assisted by Fatima Zehra; students at Karachi Grammar School, who initiated the ‘Entrepreneurship Program’ at the Kiran Foundation. Their aim was to inspire the local community and bolster small businesses within the residents of Lyari. The Capital raised through this initiative wasutilized as seed funding for three successful members selected from this program.
Nabeela Darugar, Head of Corporate Sales and Marketing at Adamjee Life, conveyed her enthusiastic endorsement for the collaboration with Kiran Foundation and stated; “We are committed to foster a culture that champions innovation and entrepreneurial pursuits without any bias.By engaging with the participants and recognizing their innovative ideas, we aim to support and inspire the underprivileged community and help them gain financial freedom as they become a contributing part of the business ecosystem.”
Sabeen Naz, Principal of DCTO Campus at Kiran Foundation, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with Adamjee Life underscores our joint dedication to nurturing the future leaders of our nation. Our collective goal is to empower people with essential knowledge and skills, preparing them to make meaningful contributions to the country.”