All-out efforts to provide relief to masses, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE - February 06: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Candidate for National & Provincial Assemblies Ab­dul Aleem Khan has said that there is less time and more work to bring the country back on track and solve the problems of the common man. He added that tireless efforts will be made to provide practical relief to the masses and prove the manifestos and promises in real sense. On the last day of the election campaign, Abdul Aleem Khan, while addressing different pub­lic meetings and party workers, said that my voters are like my family and already PP 149 was my home in which NA 117 has also been added. He appre­ciated those who have worked bravely in the extremely cold weather and expressed hope that they will deliver the same performance on February 8. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the love and appreciation received in the elec­tion campaigns of NA-117 and PP-149 cannot be forgotten. He announced that after the elections, InshaAllah there will be more welfare activi­ties and no one will have to bother to go anywhere but the staff of the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation will itself conduct door-to-door surveys and reach the deserving and needy ones. He also addressed the team of volunteers of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation and thanked them for their hard work in the door-to-door survey campaign in different areas. Meanwhile, Shoaib Siddiqui, former MPA and In-charge of Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign, while ad­dressing the training session of poll­ing agents and other staff for Febru­ary 8, instructed them that the gist of the election campaign should be on the polling day on Thursday.