Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ambitious manifestoes to attract voters

GENERAL ELECTIONS

Ambitious manifestoes to attract voters
SHAFQAT ALI
February 07, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The political parties have launched ambitious manifestos to attract voters offering a range of reforms and policies as the nation goes to polls tomorrow (February 8). Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the be­leaguered Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s manifestoes however, crucially lack detailed strategies.

The manifestoes particularly have no plan to address democratic reforms, the economic cri­sis, and internal security issues. This situation has left voters in a quandary over which party to choose, as they seek one capable of steering the country through the complex and overlapping crises confronting it. According to a comparative study of the manifestos undertaken by Islam­abad Policy Institute, both PML-N and PPP have pledged to strengthen local governance. 

PML-N aims to amend constitutional articles im­pacted by past military regimes, while PPP focuses on the effective implementation of the 18th Consti­tutional amendment to smooth federal-provincial relations. However, both parties, along with the PTI, have not adequately addressed the issue of civil-military imbalance or the potential for creat­ing new provinces. The beleaguered PTI is pushing for a radical change in the legislative structure. The party proposes a Presidential-style Prime Minister and the direct election of the Prime Minister, aim­ing to reduce undue influence of the legislators.

KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

In economic terms, all three parties have failed to present concrete strategies to navigate the economic crisis. Though their manifestos set lofty goals but the parties have shown a reluctance to commit to difficult decisions, such as negotiating a new Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) facility, removing sub­sidies, or privatizing state-owned enterprises. De­spite acknowledging the need for economic revival, detailed plans for budget reassessment or resource redistribution are notably absent. On the foreign pol­icy front, the manifestos subtly admit to the limited role political parties play in shaping Pakistan’s inter­national relations, opting instead to concentrate on geo-economics to foster trade and investment ties.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024