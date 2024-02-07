Amid heightened political acrimony, Punjab remains main battlefield, again

In 2018 general elections, 38 out of 141 directly-contested NA seats in Punjab were decided with a margin of less than 10,000 votes while there were six other constituencies where the margin of victory was less than even 1,000 votes.
ISLAMABAD - Like the general elections 2018, Punjab — the biggest province of the country — is expected to be the main battlefield again, in the forthcoming general elections scheduled to be held tomorrow (February 8).
In 2018, Punjab was hotly contested by the two major political rivals; Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and this time around, results are likely to be narrower than the results of the previous general elections amidst claims by the PTI that they are being denied level playing field. Debates on mainstream and social media reflected widespread polarization in the media and the society.
In 2018 polls, the PTI had won 67 NA seats in Punjab, the PML-N had succeeded in 63 constituencies, PPP had secured 6 constituencies, PML-Q 4 and Awami Muslim League had won 1 seat. Given the recorded popularity and hectic election campaign from both the PTI and the PML-N, the province of 110 million people is likely to see some close and interesting contests, especially in the constituencies of the PTI turncoats. Both the parties appear to be as formidable in the Punjab as they were in 2018 despite changing ground realities.
Traditionally, Punjab has had been the stronghold of the PML-N since its emergence on the national and provincial political scene in the 1990s and it was the PTI which first challenged it in the 2018 general elections.
PTI still remains the main challenge to the Shehbaz-led party. The PPP is also hopeful of good results in the province however, the experts don’t see any significant share of the Bilawal-led party in Punjab. Only the party stalwarts may have a little chance to win their seats. The party’s popularity has gone down ever since the reins were taken by Asif Ali Zardari following the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and it reduced to Sindh province only.
In 2018 general elections, out of 141 directly-contested NA seats in Punjab, 44 were decided with a margin of less than 10,000 votes while out of these 44 constituencies, six were such where difference of votes remained less than 1,000. Punjab, which constitutes around 60 percent of the country’s total population usually decides which party will form the government at the centre.
According to the statistics of 2018 general elections, in constituency NA-91 (Sargodha-IV), PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti secured 110,654 votes and defeated Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema as the margin of victory was just 87 votes. In NA-100 (Chiniot-II), PML-N’s Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh secured 75,285 votes and defeated Zulfiqar Ali Shah as the difference of votes was 840. In NA-114 (Jhang-I), PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan secured 106,147 votes to defeat Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat as the margin of victory remained 538 votes.
Similarly, in NA-131 (Lahore-IX), PTI’s Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi secured 84531 votes and defeated Khawaja Saad Rafique as the difference was of 756 votes; in NA-140 (Kasur-IV), PTI’s Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai bagged 124,644 votes to defeat Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan as the difference remained 295; and in NA-190 (Dera Ghazi Khan-II), the victory margin was just 129 votes where an independent candidate Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa bagged 72,300 votes to defeated Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa who could bag 72173 votes.
Furthermore, there were 38 other constituencies where the margin of victory was less than 10,000 votes. The 2018 election results show that in constituency NA-71 (Gujrat-I), Chaudhry Abid Raza of the PML-N got 88951 votes while Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry of the PTI got 81873 votes. The margin of victory was 7078 votes.
In NA-73 (Sialkot-II), Khawaja Muhammad Asif of the PML-N secured 117002 votes while Muhammad Usman Dar of the PTI got 115596 votes. The difference of votes was 1406. In NA-74 (Sialkot-III), Ali Zahid of the PML-N got 96712 votes to defeat Ghulam Abbas of the PTI who secured 93330 votes. In NA-87 (Hafizabad-I), Chaudhary Shoukat Ali Bhatti of the PTI got 165,835 votes while Saira Tarar of the PML-N secured 157,535 votes. Similarly, in NA-89 (Sargodha-II), Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha of the PML-N got 116,275 votes while Usman Ahmed Mela of the PTI secured 113,975 votes. In NA-90 (Sargodha-III), Chaudhary Muhammad Hamid Hameed of the PML-N got 940,53 votes while Nadia Aziz of the PTI secured 85,539 votes. In NA-91 (Sargodha-IV), Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti of the PML-N got 110,654 votes while Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema of the PTI bagged 110,567 as victory margin remains 87 votes only.
In NA-94 (Khushab-II), Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana of the PTI got 940,88 votes while Malik Shakir Bashir Awan of the PML-N secured 85,228 votes. In NA-98 (Bhakkar-II), Muhammad Afzal Khan of the PTI secured 139,277 votes while an independent candidate Rashid Akbar Khan bagged 134,809 votes. In NA-100 (Chiniot-II), Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh of the PML-N got 75,285 votes while Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the PTI could bag 74,445 votes, recording a margin of victory of 840 votes only.
The other constituencies where the margin of victory remained less than 10,000 votes included NA-105 (Faisalabad-V) where Raza Nasrullah of the PTI bagged 77,920 votes while an independent candidate Muhammad Masood Nazir bagged 69,274 votes. In NA-106 ((Faisalabad-VI), Rana Sanaullah Khan of the PML-N secured 106,137 votes while Nisar Ahmed of the PTI secured 103,899 votes. In NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII), Farrukh Habib of the PTI defeated Abid Sher Ali of the PML-N by getting 112,182 votes while the latter got 110,907 votes. In NA-110 (Faisalabad-X), Raja Riaz Ahmed of the PTI defeated Muhammad Afzal Khan of the PML-N by securing 114,168 votes while the latter bagged 108,091 votes. In NA-112 (Toba Tek Singh-II), Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary of the PML-N got 125,679 votes while the runner up M Ashfaq of the PTI secured 121,625 votes. In NA-114 (Jhang-I), Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan of the PTI got 106,147 votes while Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat of the PPP-P secured 105,609 votes, recording a victory margin of just 538 votes. In NA-117 (Nankana Sahib-I), Chaudhary Muhammad Barjees Tahir of the PML-N bagged 71,989 votes while the runner up Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, an independent candidate got 69,106 votes. PTI’s Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk remained third in the contest by getting 67136 votes. In NA-126 (Lahore-IV), Muhammad Hammad Azhar of the PTI got 105,824 votes while Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed Anwar of the PML-N got 102,700 votes. In NA-129 (Lahore-VII), Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq of the PML-N got 103,091 votes while Abdul Aleem Khan of the PTI secured 95,065 votes. In NA-131 (Lahore-IX), Imran Khan of the PTI bagged 84,531 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N got 83,775 votes, recording a victory margin of just 756 votes.
In NA-135 (Lahore-XIII), Malik Karamat Ali of PTI secured 64,850 votes while Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of the PML-N got 55,445 votes. In NA-139 (Kasur-III), Rana Muhamamd Ishaq Khan of the PML-N defeated Azeem ud Din Zahid of the PTI by securing 122,613 votes. The runner up got 114,490 votes. In NA-140 (Kasur-IV), Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai of the PTI secured 124,644 votes while Rana Muhamamd Hayat Khan of the PML-N secured 124,395 votes recording a victory margin of just 295 votes.
In NA-150 (Khanewal-I), Syed Fakhar Imam of the PTI secured 101,520 votes while Muhammad Raza Hayat Hiraj of the PTI got 920,39 votes. In NA-151 (Khanewal-II), Muhammad Khan Daha of the PML-N got 111,325 votes while Ahmed Yar Hiraj of the PTI got 109,796 votes. In NA-157 (Multan-IV), Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi of the PTI secured 77,373 votes while Syed Ali Moosa Gilani of the PPP got 70778 votes. In NA-158 (Multan-V), Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the PTI secured 84479 votes while Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of the PPP got 75,460 votes. In NA-159 (Multan-VI), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon of the PTI got 102,754 votes while Muhammad Zulqarnain Bukhari of the PML-N bagged 99477 votes. In NA-161 (Lodhran-II), Mian Muhammad Shafique of PTI got 122,069 votes while Khan Muhammad Siddique Khan Baloch of the PML-N got 116,236 votes. In NA-166 (Bahawalnagar-I), Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, an independent candidate got 102,385 votes while Syed Muhammad Asghar of the PTI got 93,291 votes. In NA-170 (Bahawalpur-I), Muhammad Farooq Azhar Malik of the PTI got 84,634 votes while Muhammad Balig ur Rehman of the PML-N got 74,739 votes.
In NA-172 (Bahawalpur-III), Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q got 106,494 votes while Saud Majeed of the PML-N got 102,102 votes. In NA-174 (Bahawalpur-V), Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hasan Gilani of the PTI got 63,976 votes while an independent candidate Prince Bahawal Abbas Abbasi got 58,124 votes. Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani of the PPP-P got 51375 votes to remain third in the contest. In NA-175 (R Y Khan-I), Syed Mobeen Ahmed of PTI got 97,347 votes while Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja of the PTI got 89,292 votes. In NA-181 (Muzaffargarh-I), Muhammad Shabbir Ali, an independent candidate, got 64,154 votes while another candidate Malik Sultan Mahmood got 54,484 votes. Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar of the PTI got 48975 votes to remain third in the contest. In NA-182 (Muzaffargarh-II), Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan of the PPP-P got 53,094 votes while Jamshed Ahmed of the Awami Raj Party got 50,618 votes. PML-N’s Hammad Nawaz Khan Tipu and PTI’s Tehmina Dasti remained third and fourth in the contest by securing 47676 votes and 33942 votes respectively. In NA-186 (Muzaffargarh-VI), Aamir Talal Khan of the PTI got 63,564 votes while Muhammad Dawood Khan Jatoi of the PPP secured 53,690 votes. An independent candidate Sardar Khizir Hayat Khan Gopang got 44723 votes to remain third in the contest. In NA-187 (Layyah-I), Abdul Majeed Khan of PTI got 94,477 votes while Sardar Bahadar Ahmed Khan, an independent candidate, bagged 88,544 votes. In NA-188 (Layyah-II), Niaz Ahmed of PTI bagged 109,854 votes while Syed M Saqlain Bukhari of the PML-N got 103,152 votes. In NA-190 (D G Khan-II), M Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, an independent candidate, got 72,300 votes while Sardar Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan Khosa got 72,171 votes and in NA-194 (Rajanpur-II) constituency, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak of the PTI bagged 73,839 votes while independent candidate Hafeez ur Rehman Khan Dreshak bagged 64,739 votes, according to the 2018 election statistics.
As far as Punjab Assembly contests were concerned, Sonia Ali of the PTI had defeated Syed Qutab Ali Shah of the PML-N in PP-123 (T T Singh-VI) with a margin of just 40 votes. Sonia had bagged 53145 votes while Shah secured 53105 votes.