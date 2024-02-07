Amid heightened political acrimony, Punjab remains main battlefield, again

In 2018 general elections, 38 out of 141 directly-contested NA seats in Punjab were decided with a margin of less than 10,000 votes while there were six other constituencies where the margin of victory was less than even 1,000 votes.

ISLAMABAD - Like the general elec­tions 2018, Punjab — the biggest province of the country — is expect­ed to be the main battle­field again, in the forth­coming general elections scheduled to be held to­morrow (February 8).

In 2018, Punjab was hotly contested by the two major political ri­vals; Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and this time around, results are likely to be narrower than the results of the previous general elec­tions amidst claims by the PTI that they are be­ing denied level playing field. Debates on main­stream and social media reflected widespread po­larization in the media and the society.

In 2018 polls, the PTI had won 67 NA seats in Punjab, the PML-N had succeeded in 63 constit­uencies, PPP had secured 6 constituencies, PML-Q 4 and Awami Muslim League had won 1 seat. Given the recorded pop­ularity and hectic elec­tion campaign from both the PTI and the PML-N, the province of 110 mil­lion people is likely to see some close and in­teresting contests, espe­cially in the constituen­cies of the PTI turncoats. Both the parties appear to be as formidable in the Punjab as they were in 2018 despite changing ground realities.

Traditionally, Punjab has had been the strong­hold of the PML-N since its emergence on the na­tional and provincial po­litical scene in the 1990s and it was the PTI which first challenged it in the 2018 general elections.

PTI still remains the main challenge to the Shehbaz-led party. The PPP is also hopeful of good results in the prov­ince however, the ex­perts don’t see any sig­nificant share of the Bilawal-led party in Pun­jab. Only the party stal­warts may have a little chance to win their seats. The party’s populari­ty has gone down ever since the reins were tak­en by Asif Ali Zardari fol­lowing the assassination of Benazir Bhutto and it reduced to Sindh prov­ince only.

In 2018 general elec­tions, out of 141 direct­ly-contested NA seats in Punjab, 44 were decid­ed with a margin of less than 10,000 votes while out of these 44 constit­uencies, six were such where difference of votes remained less than 1,000. Punjab, which constitutes around 60 percent of the country’s total population usually decides which party will form the government at the centre.

According to the sta­tistics of 2018 general elections, in constituen­cy NA-91 (Sargodha-IV), PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti secured 110,654 votes and defeated Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema as the margin of victory was just 87 votes. In NA-100 (Chiniot-II), PML-N’s Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh secured 75,285 votes and defeated Zu­lfiqar Ali Shah as the dif­ference of votes was 840. In NA-114 (Jhang-I), PTI’s Sahibzada Muham­mad Mahboob Sultan se­cured 106,147 votes to defeat Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat as the mar­gin of victory remained 538 votes.

Similarly, in NA-131 (Lahore-IX), PTI’s Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi se­cured 84531 votes and defeated Khawaja Saad Rafique as the difference was of 756 votes; in NA-140 (Kasur-IV), PTI’s Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai bagged 124,644 votes to defeat Rana Mu­hammad Hayat Khan as the difference remained 295; and in NA-190 (Dera Ghazi Khan-II), the victory margin was just 129 votes where an independent candidate Muhammad Amjad Fa­rooq Khan Khosa bagged 72,300 votes to defeated Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa who could bag 72173 votes.

Furthermore, there were 38 other constit­uencies where the mar­gin of victory was less than 10,000 votes. The 2018 election results show that in constitu­ency NA-71 (Gujrat-I), Chaudhry Abid Raza of the PML-N got 88951 votes while Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry of the PTI got 81873 votes. The margin of victory was 7078 votes.

In NA-73 (Sialkot-II), Khawaja Muham­mad Asif of the PML-N secured 117002 votes while Muhammad Us­man Dar of the PTI got 115596 votes. The differ­ence of votes was 1406. In NA-74 (Sialkot-III), Ali Zahid of the PML-N got 96712 votes to de­feat Ghulam Abbas of the PTI who secured 93330 votes. In NA-87 (Hafiz­abad-I), Chaudhary Shoukat Ali Bhatti of the PTI got 165,835 votes while Saira Tarar of the PML-N secured 157,535 votes. Similarly, in NA-89 (Sargodha-II), Mo­hsin Nawaz Ranjha of the PML-N got 116,275 votes while Usman Ahmed Mela of the PTI secured 113,975 votes. In NA-90 (Sargodha-III), Chaud­hary Muhammad Hamid Hameed of the PML-N got 940,53 votes while Nadia Aziz of the PTI se­cured 85,539 votes. In NA-91 (Sargodha-IV), Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti of the PML-N got 110,654 votes while Chaudhary Amir Sultan Cheema of the PTI bagged 110,567 as vic­tory margin remains 87 votes only.

In NA-94 (Khushab-II), Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana of the PTI got 940,88 votes while Malik Shakir Bashir Awan of the PML-N se­cured 85,228 votes. In NA-98 (Bhakkar-II), Mu­hammad Afzal Khan of the PTI secured 139,277 votes while an independ­ent candidate Rashid Akbar Khan bagged 134,809 votes. In NA-100 (Chiniot-II), Qais­ar Ahmed Sheikh of the PML-N got 75,285 votes while Zulfiqar Ali Shah of the PTI could bag 74,445 votes, recording a mar­gin of victory of 840 votes only.

The other constitu­encies where the mar­gin of victory remained less than 10,000 votes included NA-105 (Fais­alabad-V) where Raza Nasrullah of the PTI bagged 77,920 votes while an independent candidate Muhammad Masood Nazir bagged 69,274 votes. In NA-106 ((Faisalabad-VI), Rana Sanaullah Khan of the PML-N secured 106,137 votes while Nisar Ahmed of the PTI se­cured 103,899 votes. In NA-108 (Faisalabad-VI­II), Farrukh Habib of the PTI defeated Abid Sher Ali of the PML-N by get­ting 112,182 votes while the latter got 110,907 votes. In NA-110 (Fais­alabad-X), Raja Riaz Ahmed of the PTI de­feated Muhammad Afzal Khan of the PML-N by securing 114,168 votes while the latter bagged 108,091 votes. In NA-112 (Toba Tek Singh-II), Muhammad Junaid An­war Chaudhary of the PML-N got 125,679 votes while the runner up M Ashfaq of the PTI secured 121,625 votes. In NA-114 (Jhang-I), Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan of the PTI got 106,147 votes while Makhdoom Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat of the PPP-P secured 105,609 votes, recording a vic­tory margin of just 538 votes. In NA-117 (Nan­kana Sahib-I), Chaud­hary Muhammad Bar­jees Tahir of the PML-N bagged 71,989 votes while the runner up Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, an independent candi­date got 69,106 votes. PTI’s Chaudhry Bilal Ahmed Virk remained third in the contest by getting 67136 votes. In NA-126 (Lahore-IV), Muhammad Hammad Azhar of the PTI got 105,824 votes while Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed An­war of the PML-N got 102,700 votes. In NA-129 (Lahore-VII), Sar­dar Ayyaz Sadiq of the PML-N got 103,091 votes while Abdul Al­eem Khan of the PTI se­cured 95,065 votes. In NA-131 (Lahore-IX), Imran Khan of the PTI bagged 84,531 votes while Khawaja Saad Rafique of PML-N got 83,775 votes, recording a victory margin of just 756 votes.

In NA-135 (Lahore-XI­II), Malik Karamat Ali of PTI secured 64,850 votes while Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of the PML-N got 55,445 votes. In NA-139 (Kasur-III), Rana Muhamamd Ishaq Khan of the PML-N de­feated Azeem ud Din Za­hid of the PTI by secur­ing 122,613 votes. The runner up got 114,490 votes. In NA-140 (Kas­ur-IV), Sardar Talib Hus­sain Nakai of the PTI se­cured 124,644 votes while Rana Muhamamd Hayat Khan of the PML-N secured 124,395 votes recording a victory mar­gin of just 295 votes.

In NA-150 (Khan­ewal-I), Syed Fakhar Imam of the PTI secured 101,520 votes while Mu­hammad Raza Hayat Hi­raj of the PTI got 920,39 votes. In NA-151 (Khan­ewal-II), Muhammad Khan Daha of the PML-N got 111,325 votes while Ahmed Yar Hiraj of the PTI got 109,796 votes. In NA-157 (Multan-IV), Makhdoom Zain Hus­sain Qureshi of the PTI secured 77,373 votes while Syed Ali Moo­sa Gilani of the PPP got 70778 votes. In NA-158 (Multan-V), Muham­mad Ibrahim Khan of the PTI secured 84479 votes while Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani of the PPP got 75,460 votes. In NA-159 (Multan-VI), Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon of the PTI got 102,754 votes while Muham­mad Zulqarnain Bukhari of the PML-N bagged 99477 votes. In NA-161 (Lodhran-II), Mian Mu­hammad Shafique of PTI got 122,069 votes while Khan Muhammad Sid­dique Khan Baloch of the PML-N got 116,236 votes. In NA-166 (Ba­hawalnagar-I), Muham­mad Abdul Ghaffar Wat­too, an independent candidate got 102,385 votes while Syed Mu­hammad Asghar of the PTI got 93,291 votes. In NA-170 (Bahawalpur-I), Muhammad Farooq Azhar Malik of the PTI got 84,634 votes while Muhammad Balig ur Re­hman of the PML-N got 74,739 votes.

In NA-172 (Baha­walpur-III), Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema of PML-Q got 106,494 votes while Saud Majeed of the PML-N got 102,102 votes. In NA-174 (Baha­walpur-V), Makhdoom Syed Sami ul Hasan Gi­lani of the PTI got 63,976 votes while an independ­ent candidate Prince Ba­hawal Abbas Abbasi got 58,124 votes. Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani of the PPP-P got 51375 votes to remain third in the contest. In NA-175 (R Y Khan-I), Syed Mo­been Ahmed of PTI got 97,347 votes while Kha­waja Ghulam Rasool Ko­reja of the PTI got 89,292 votes. In NA-181 (Mu­zaffargarh-I), Muham­mad Shabbir Ali, an in­dependent candidate, got 64,154 votes while another candidate Ma­lik Sultan Mahmood got 54,484 votes. Malik Ghu­lam Mustafa Khar of the PTI got 48975 votes to remain third in the con­test. In NA-182 (Muzaf­fargarh-II), Mahar Ir­shad Ahmed Khan of the PPP-P got 53,094 votes while Jamshed Ahmed of the Awami Raj Party got 50,618 votes. PML-N’s Hammad Nawaz Khan Tipu and PTI’s Tehmi­na Dasti remained third and fourth in the contest by securing 47676 votes and 33942 votes respec­tively. In NA-186 (Muzaf­fargarh-VI), Aamir Ta­lal Khan of the PTI got 63,564 votes while Mu­hammad Dawood Khan Jatoi of the PPP secured 53,690 votes. An inde­pendent candidate Sar­dar Khizir Hayat Khan Gopang got 44723 votes to remain third in the contest. In NA-187 (Layyah-I), Abdul Majeed Khan of PTI got 94,477 votes while Sardar Ba­hadar Ahmed Khan, an independent candidate, bagged 88,544 votes. In NA-188 (Layyah-II), Niaz Ahmed of PTI bagged 109,854 votes while Syed M Saqlain Bukhari of the PML-N got 103,152 votes. In NA-190 (D G Khan-II), M Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, an independent candidate, got 72,300 votes while Sardar Zu­lfiqar Ahmed Khan Kho­sa got 72,171 votes and in NA-194 (Rajanpur-II) constituency, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak of the PTI bagged 73,839 votes while independ­ent candidate Hafeez ur Rehman Khan Dreshak bagged 64,739 votes, ac­cording to the 2018 elec­tion statistics.

As far as Punjab As­sembly contests were concerned, Sonia Ali of the PTI had defeated Syed Qutab Ali Shah of the PML-N in PP-123 (T T Singh-VI) with a mar­gin of just 40 votes. So­nia had bagged 53145 votes while Shah secured 53105 votes.