Wednesday, February 07, 2024
ANF recovers 724 kg drugs in 11 operations

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 oper­ations recovered over 724 kg drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Head­quarters spokesman here on Tuesday. He informed that 746 grams hashish was recovered from a passen­ger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport. 91 her­oin-filled capsules were re­covered from a passenger going to Dubai from Islam­abad Airport. 159 grams hashish was recovered from two passengers going to China at Karachi Airport.

500 grams Ice was re­covered from a parcel at Sial Air Cargo Office, Si­alkot. 295 kg opium and 7 kg hashish were recov­ered from Nokundi Chagai area. 97 kg hashish was re­covered from Orakzai area while 120 kg hashish and 72 kg opium were recov­ered from Basharat Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested during the op­eration. 65 kg hashish and 8 kg ice recovered from 2 sus­pects near Lakpas Toll Pla­za Quetta. 27 kg hashish and 26 kg prohibited ma­terial were recovered near Chakri Toll Plaza, Rawal­pindi. 6 kg hashish was re­covered from two suspects in two different operations from M-1 Motorway Islam­abad. Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while fur­ther investigations are un­der process.

