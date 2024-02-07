Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Arrest warrant for lecturer who refused to perform election duty

Web Desk
4:30 PM | February 07, 2024
An arrest warrant for a lecturer was issued on Wednesday for refusing to perform election duty. 

Earlier, on Tuesday, it was decided to arrest those who refused to do their election duties. The returning officers (RO) in the provincial metropolis issued an order for the arrest of a teacher.

In NA-121, the RO issued an arrest warrant for Kot Khawaja Saeed's woman lecturer for refusing election duty. However, no information was received on whether the woman was arrested or not.

The ROs have claimed that strict action will be taken against those who create obstacles to the establishment of polling stations in private schools. 

Also, the administration of a private school near FC College had prohibited the establishment of a polling station. Later, on the warning of the RO, the school was allowed to set up a polling station.

