At least 25 killed, over 40 injured as two separate blasts hit Balochistan

At least 25 people were killed and over 40 others injured Wednesday in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan, just a day before general elections in Pakistan.

The first attack claimed At least 15 people's lives while over 30 were injured after an explosion took place outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin.

The blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Pishin’s Khanozai area. Kakar is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies — PB-47 and PB-48 in the February 8 elections.

The injured people have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred,the hospital’s MS Dr Habib told Geo News.

Dr Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition.

Following the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called, the provincial health secretary told Geo News.

He added that operation theatres with the staff are ready to treat injured at the Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The independent candidate was not present inside his office when the explosion took place in PP-47 in Pishin.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast and summoned a report from Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

A spokesperson for the ECP said directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents.

Kakar said that the blast happened in a motorcycle outside his election office.

“Eight of our workers were martyred and more than 18 were injured in the explosion when the names of the polling agents were being finalised in the election office,” he said.

Kakar himself was in Barshore when the blast happened and is currently reaching Khanozai.