Beyond Subsidised Wheat

The announcement by the Awami Action Committee (ACC) to postpone the protests in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) for three weeks is a welcome development. The agreement to call off protests and talk demonstrates the power of negotiation. Out of fifteen de­mands, two have already been met by the GB government; the resto­ration of subsidised wheat prices and the annulment of certain tax­es. For the remaining demands, the Chief Minister of GB has formed a cabinet committee that will take up talks with the ACC.

People of GB have been protesting for months altogether. And for ev­eryone who was upset by the sit-in in harsh weather conditions, the negotiated agreement is a big relief. It also casts light on the power of democratically and peacefully demanding rights from the government. The people of GB are known for their resilience and peace-loving na­ture. Blessed with enormous bounties of nature, the majestic moun­tainous region is an asset of Pakistan. It is this very region that hosts the key routes of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, the increase in the price of subsidised wheat and the im­position of some additional taxes have been part of the overall eco­nomic challenges the whole country experienced in recent months. Nevertheless, the restoration of prices is a relief for the locals who lead tough lives amidst a lack of indigenously driven development. Some of these development concerns have been expressed in the fif­teen points charter of demands as well, for example, the establish­ment of higher education institutions inside GB.

It is now crucial that the cabinet committee and the ACC take up the negotiation process smoothly. The cabinet committee must not become inactive now that the two major demands have been met. This charter is representative of the wishes of the people of GB and must be duly considered. It is high time that environment-friendly development makes inroads inside GB. It is also high time that the region does not experience prolonged power outages.

The region that has an enormous tourism revenue potential must be made tourism-friendly. But no tourists should be allowed to dis­respect the heritage preservation as well as the healthy air and en­vironment of the region. The people of GB care about preserving their homes from the pitfalls of environmental degradation. So, while the demands of a political nature are negotiated, it must also be hoped that the region is allowed to preserve itself.