Bilawal mixes with commoners in Larkana streets

PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took a leisurely trip through Larkana on Wednesday.

In a social media post shared on X, Bilawal is seen driving through the streets of Larkana, making brief stopovers at different places to interact with citizens, mingle with children and take selfies.

The PPP chairman wrapped up his election campaign on Tuesday night, following a whirlwind tour of the four provinces where he addressed multitudes of people, rallying public support for his party in the upcoming Feb 8 elections.