Bilawal seeks blessings at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Wednesday, a day before general elections in the country.

According to reports, Bilawal visited his ancestral graveyard In Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, and prayed at the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

He offered prayer at the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s spouse, Mohtarma Ameer Shirin Begum.

Bilawal also offered fateha at the graves of the martyrs of October 18, 2007.