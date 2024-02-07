BN Polo win Sarsabz 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup opener

LAHORE - BN Polo clinched victory over Master Paints/ Diamond Paints with a compelling 9-5 score in the opening match of the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup sponsored by Sarsabz here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. The tournament kick-started with an intense face-off between BN Polo and Master Paints/Diamond Paints, witnessing BN Polo taking the lead with a remarkable display of skill and teamwork. Hamza Mawaz Khan of BN Polo stood out with his exceptional performance, netting five impressive goals. Santiago Loza contributed significantly with two goals, while Santos Tomas and Babar Naseem each added one to the tally, showcasing the depth of BN Polo’s attacking prowess. On the opposing side, despite a two-goal handicap advantage, Master Paints/ Diamond Paints managed to score through Amirreza Behboudi, who found the back of the net twice, and Sufi Haroon, who added one to their score.
BN Polo set a vigorous pace right from the start, securing a 2-0 lead early in the game. They continued their dominance into the second chukker, extending their lead to 6-1 with an array of four spectacular goals, contrasting with a single goal from their opponents.
The third chukker saw a solitary goal from Master Paints/Diamond Paints narrowing the gap slightly to 6-2. However, BN Polo sealed their victory in the final chukker with a decisive three goals, concluding the match at a solid 9-3 before the handicap adjustment brought the final score to 9-5. Major Ali Taimur (R), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, remarked on the thrilling match that captivated polo players, their families, and enthusiasts alike. Two matches will be played today (Wednesday) as FG Polo will take on DS Polo at 2:00 pm while Olympia/ AZB Polo will vie against Master Paints/Diamond Paints at 3:00 pm.