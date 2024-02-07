BN Polo win Sarsabz 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup opener

LAHORE - BN Polo clinched vic­tory over Master Paints/ Diamond Paints with a compelling 9-5 score in the opening match of the 4th Jinnah Gold Polo Cup sponsored by Sarsabz here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. The tourna­ment kick-started with an intense face-off between BN Polo and Master Paints/Diamond Paints, witnessing BN Polo taking the lead with a remark­able display of skill and teamwork. Hamza Mawaz Khan of BN Polo stood out with his exceptional performance, netting five impressive goals. Santia­go Loza contributed sig­nificantly with two goals, while Santos Tomas and Babar Naseem each add­ed one to the tally, show­casing the depth of BN Polo’s attacking prowess. On the opposing side, de­spite a two-goal handicap advantage, Master Paints/ Diamond Paints managed to score through Amirreza Behboudi, who found the back of the net twice, and Sufi Haroon, who added one to their score.

BN Polo set a vigorous pace right from the start, securing a 2-0 lead early in the game. They con­tinued their dominance into the second chukker, extending their lead to 6-1 with an array of four spectacular goals, con­trasting with a single goal from their opponents.

The third chukker saw a solitary goal from Master Paints/Diamond Paints narrowing the gap slightly to 6-2. However, BN Polo sealed their victory in the final chukker with a deci­sive three goals, conclud­ing the match at a solid 9-3 before the handicap adjustment brought the final score to 9-5. Major Ali Taimur (R), Secretary of Jinnah Polo Fields, re­marked on the thrilling match that captivated polo players, their families, and enthusiasts alike. Two matches will be played today (Wednesday) as FG Polo will take on DS Polo at 2:00 pm while Olympia/ AZB Polo will vie against Master Paints/Diamond Paints at 3:00 pm.