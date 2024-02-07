Bushra Bibi files petition in IHC to transfer her from Banigala to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD - Bushra Bibi, wife of founder Pa­kistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Islam­abad High Court (IHC) to direct the authorities to transfer her from Ban­igala, which is declared sub-jail, to Adiala Jail.

The Accountability Court, Islam­abad, on January 31, 24 sentenced the former PM and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana reference. Following the conviction the former first lady was detained in Banigala instead of Adiala Jail.

In her petition, she prayed to the IHC to set aside the January 31 noti­fication, issued by the Office of Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, at the re­quest of the jail superintendent, de­claring Imran’s residence as a sub-jail for Bushra Bibi.

The petition mentioned that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.

She cited Islamabad’s chief com­missioner, Adiala jail superinten­dent, Inspector General of Police, Punjab prisons and the state as re­spondents in the case.

Bushra further mentioned that all citizens are equal in eyes of law, stating that other political workers are in jails with ordinary prisoners. “My transfer to Banigala Sub Jail af­ter having me wait for 11 hours af­ter the sentencing is against equal rights,” she added.

“After 9 p.m., the petitioner was in­formed that she had to be shifted to another jail to serve her sentence, and later Bushra was brought to the Banigala residence. It was informed later that Imran’s house had been declared a sub-jail,” the petition said.

The couple was sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana refer­ence last week on charges of retain­ing expensive jewellery after paying a nominal price.

The accountability court also slapped a fine of Rs787 million each on the accused individuals in what is being described as the most swiftly concluded trial in courts’ history.

On December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has is­sued a final call-up notice to Bushra Bibi, former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, summoning her to ap­pear before the Rawalpindi office in Islamabad on December 11 in con­nection with the Toshakhana case.

The notice alleges that during Im­ran Khan’s tenure as prime minister, Bushra Bibi received and retained gifts from foreign dignitaries worth millions of rupees, violating estab­lished procedures for handling such gifts. According to NAB, she kept a locket with a chain, a pair of ear­rings, two rings, and a pair of brace­lets in 2019. In 2020, she retained a necklace, a bracelet, a ring, and a pair of earrings.