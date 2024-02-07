Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker govt approves PIA’s restructuring, privatisation of FWBL

Caretaker govt approves PIA’s restructuring, privatisation of FWBL
Our Staff Reporter
February 07, 2024
Headlines, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

Interim PM says govt fulfilled its responsibilities to create conducive environment for elections n PIA will be bifurcated into two companies, federal cabinet told n PMDC will ensure doctors do not prescribe vitamins, multivitamins.

 

ISLAMABAD  -  The federal cabinet Tues­day approved restruc­turing of Pakistan In­ternational Airlines and privatisation of the First Women Bank Limited.

The cabinet which met in Islamabad with Care­taker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar in the chair also consented ap­pointment of a financial advisor for financial and administrative reorgan­isation of PIA.

The cabinet was in­formed that PIA will be bifurcated into two companies namely Top­Co and HoldCo. 

Basic engineering op­erations, ground han­dling, cargo, flight kitch­en and training will be attached with TopCo, while departments like PIA Investment, Precision Engineer­ing Complex and other subsidiaries as well as properties will be put under HoldCo. These measures will help at­tract investors to PIA.

KP EC gears up for fair elections on Feb 8

Besides, the cabinet directed its sub-com­mittee on Privatisation to dispose of matters related to state-owned entities’ claims of undecided amounts on the national flag carrier at the earliest. The cabinet also allowed con­version of four out of eight accountability courts in Pe­shawar into special courts. Apart from this, the pro­posal of Chief Justice Pesha­war High Court has been approved regarding the ap­pointment of judges in these courts. The remaining courts will continue to function as accountability courts. These changes will not put any ad­ditional burden on the na­tional exchequer. The fed­eral cabinet approved the de-regulation of prices of medicines which are not in­cluded in the National List of essential medicines. Un­der these proposals, pric­es of medicines other than essential ones will be ex­empted from the Drugs Act, 1976 and necessary amend­ments will be made in the Drug Pricing Policy 2018. Pakistan Medical and Den­tal Council will ensure that doctors do not prescribe vi­tamins, multivitamins, min­erals and over-the-counter products to patients. 

Sessions Judge visits Nowshera jail

‘PEACEFUL ELECTIONS’

Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and seamless con­duct of elections on polling day, across the country. He was talking to a delegation of the Commonwealth Ob­server Group (COG), led by former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who called on him, PM Of­fice Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was part of the COG’s inter­action with various stake­holders ahead of the up­coming general elections on 8th February, 2024. The prime minister wel­comed the COG delegation and said that Pakistan was proud to honour its com­mitment as a Common­wealth member state by inviting independent inter­national observers to wit­ness the general elections. He also highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day af­fairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections.

SCCI chief assures to take up PoS issue with FBR

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024