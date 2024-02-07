Caretaker govt approves PIA’s restructuring, privatisation of FWBL

Interim PM says govt fulfilled its responsibilities to create conducive environment for elections n PIA will be bifurcated into two companies, federal cabinet told n PMDC will ensure doctors do not prescribe vitamins, multivitamins.
ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Tuesday approved restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines and privatisation of the First Women Bank Limited.
The cabinet which met in Islamabad with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in the chair also consented appointment of a financial advisor for financial and administrative reorganisation of PIA.
The cabinet was informed that PIA will be bifurcated into two companies namely TopCo and HoldCo.
Basic engineering operations, ground handling, cargo, flight kitchen and training will be attached with TopCo, while departments like PIA Investment, Precision Engineering Complex and other subsidiaries as well as properties will be put under HoldCo. These measures will help attract investors to PIA.
Besides, the cabinet directed its sub-committee on Privatisation to dispose of matters related to state-owned entities’ claims of undecided amounts on the national flag carrier at the earliest. The cabinet also allowed conversion of four out of eight accountability courts in Peshawar into special courts. Apart from this, the proposal of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court has been approved regarding the appointment of judges in these courts. The remaining courts will continue to function as accountability courts. These changes will not put any additional burden on the national exchequer. The federal cabinet approved the de-regulation of prices of medicines which are not included in the National List of essential medicines. Under these proposals, prices of medicines other than essential ones will be exempted from the Drugs Act, 1976 and necessary amendments will be made in the Drug Pricing Policy 2018. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council will ensure that doctors do not prescribe vitamins, multivitamins, minerals and over-the-counter products to patients.
‘PEACEFUL ELECTIONS’
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday said that despite numerous challenges, the best possible arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful and seamless conduct of elections on polling day, across the country. He was talking to a delegation of the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG), led by former President of Nigeria Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The meeting was part of the COG’s interaction with various stakeholders ahead of the upcoming general elections on 8th February, 2024. The prime minister welcomed the COG delegation and said that Pakistan was proud to honour its commitment as a Commonwealth member state by inviting independent international observers to witness the general elections. He also highlighted that the caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities to run the day-to-day affairs of the state and create a conducive environment ahead of the elections.