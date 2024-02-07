Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta

February 07, 2024
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan on Tuesday visited the Election Control Room established in the Information Technology (IT) Department to review measures for general election in the province. He also chaired a high-level meeting in connection with fair, transparent and peaceful elections in the province. 

Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Secretary IT Ayaz Mandukhel, Secretary Local Government Noor Ahmad Pirkani and Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioners, DIGs, Dep­uty Commissioners, SSPs also partici­pated in the meeting. Chief Secretary directed installation of CCTV cameras at highly sensitive polling stations should be ensured in all cases to con­duct general election in a fair, transpar­ent and peaceful manner. He said that the caretaker provincial government was fully prepared to hold elections. Chief Secretary was briefed by offi­cial concerned that the CCTV cameras were being installed at highly sensitive and normal polling stations.

