Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CJCSC officially visits KSA

CJCSC officially visits KSA
Agencies
February 07, 2024
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), in con­nection with 2nd World De­fence Show called on Minis­ter of Defence, KSA, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Ab­dulaziz Al-Saud and dis­cussed strategic, security is­sues and opportunities to enhance defence coopera­tion between the two broth­erly countries. According to the Inter Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the CJCSC also visited stalls of different organizations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at World Defence Show. The Chairman also held meetings with the Chief of General Staff KSA, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA, Lieu­tenant General Fahad bin Ab­dullah AL-Muter.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1707190460.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024