CJCSC officially visits KSA

RAWALPINDI - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while on official visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), in con­nection with 2nd World De­fence Show called on Minis­ter of Defence, KSA, Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Ab­dulaziz Al-Saud and dis­cussed strategic, security is­sues and opportunities to enhance defence coopera­tion between the two broth­erly countries. According to the Inter Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) on Tuesday, the CJCSC also visited stalls of different organizations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at World Defence Show. The Chairman also held meetings with the Chief of General Staff KSA, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces, KSA, Lieu­tenant General Fahad bin Ab­dullah AL-Muter.