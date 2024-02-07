Clashes as Senegal parliament delays presidential poll

DAKAR - Sen­egalese lawmakers voted late Monday to delay this month’s presidential elec­tion until December, an unprecedented move that has sparked international concern over a country nor­mally seen as a beacon of stability in West Africa. The bill was passed near unani­mously, with 105 votes in favor and one against, after opposition deputies were forcibly removed from the chamber. It paves the way for President Macky Sall to remain in office until his successor is installed, despite growing concern about the erosion of de­mocracy. “The situation is completely catastrophic, Senegal’s image is ruined, and I don’t think we’ll be recovering from this dem­ocratic bankruptcy, this tsunami in the rule of law, any time soon,” opposition deputy Ayib Daffe said after the vote. Earlier, security forces outside used tear gas to disperse small groups of opposition protesters, with demonstrators chanting “Macky Sall dictator”. The atmosphere in Senegal has been tense since Saturday when Sall announced a delay to the February 25 vote, just hours before campaigning was officially set to begin.