CM calls for ensuring peaceful and fair elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi chaired an important meet­ing at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday to discuss election arrange­ments in the province. Addressing the attendees, Naqvi emphasized that in­ternet and mobile services will remain operational throughout the province on election day without interruption. He instructed for the commencement of city cleaning activities immediately after dawn on February 9, with ban­ners and posters to be removed from all areas by the end of the day. Secretaries concerned were tasked with monitor­ing the removal process and reporting the completion of the task by evening on Feb­ruary 9. Highlighting the importance of transpar­ency, Naqvi urged district administrative officers to actively oversee elec­tion duties in the field. He noted the installation of 32,000 CCTV cameras at polling stations and emphasized the need to complete the installa­tion by midnight. Naqvi commended the Punjab government for saving 1 billion rupees in the pro­curement of CCTV cameras. Emphasis­ing adherence to SOPs and the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Naqvi directed for the activation of control rooms and the establishment of an ef­ficient complaint redressal mechanism. He stressed that ensuring peaceful and fair elections is a national responsibil­ity, urging everyone to work together as a team. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Provincial Election Com­missioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Interior Secretary, Secretaries from Local Government, Transport, Finance, CCPO, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Com­missioner, and other officials. Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, and Dis­trict Returning Officers from across Punjab participated in the meeting via video link. The IG Punjab provided a briefing on security arrangements for polling day across the province, while divisional commissioners briefed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Provin­cial Election Commissioner on polling day arrangements.

CM INSPECTS CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AT PIC, SERVICES HOSPITAL

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi undertook an extensive tour of Services Hospital, overseeing various con­struction projects. He instructed for the expe­dited completion of the hospital’s façade and set deadlines for finishing the basement and ground floor. Additionally, he di­rected the Punjab Horti­culture Authority (PHA) to transform the vacant area into a lawn and urged for the swift estab­lishment of a lab and di­agnostic center adjacent to the Services Hospital. This cutting-edge facility is expected to boost the hospital’s revenue. Dur­ing his visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s lab and diagnostic center under construction, the CM mandated its completion by the end of the month, equipped with modern testing equip­ment. He stressed the importance of providing comfortable seating arrange­ments and ensuring the appointment of skilled professionals. Provincial minis­ters Mansoor Qadir, Jamal Nasir, health secretaries, secretary C&W, commis­sioner, DG PHA and others were present.