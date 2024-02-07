CM inaugurates newly built police apartments

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly built police apartments at Qurban Lines, named “One Lahore” here on Tues­day. Addressing the event organized to hand over the keys of these apartments to police officers, CM Naqvi underscored the significance of addressing the longstanding issue of police accommodations and expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional quality of the completed apartments. He commend­ed the tireless efforts of the C&W department, along with other contributing teams, for achieving the re­markable feat of completing the apartments within an unprecedented time frame. Highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing police welfare, CM Naqvi announced plans for the con­struction of an additional 313 houses for police­men, assuring the availability of funds for these projects. Furthermore, CM Naqvi acknowledged the distinguished tenure of IG Usman Anwar.