Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Cold wave will continue gripping upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Mete­orological Department (PMD). “Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold in upper parts”, the PMD said. However, rain wind-thunderstorms with snowfall over mountains are ex­pected at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. Cold winds are likely in upper Punjab dur­ing the evening/night. Shallow fog is likely to persist at isolated places in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of country. A shallow west­erly wave was likely to affect north-eastern parts of Balochistan and south­ern Punjab in next 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Shallow fog prevailed over a few plain areas of Punjab.