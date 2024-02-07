Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Commissioner visits various polling stations to review security, distribution of election material

Directed the authorities to ensure foolproof security

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -  Commissioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited various polling stations of Rawalpindi Division and inspected security arrange­ments and distribution of elec­tion material.

He visited the polling stations of PP-10,11 and NA-53. The Commis­sioner said that a fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the general election would be ensured at all cost.

Director Local Government, Syed Sabatin Kazmi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Nabil Sindhu, DFO Abid Gondal, Mazhar Nadeem and other offi­cers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that 329 polling stations had been set up in NA-53 for which 222 buildings are being used, adding, all security ar­rangements had been completed for the safe delivery of the election material.

The code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Paki­stan was being implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the administration was actively work­ing with the Election Commission of Pakistan to conduct the general election in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner. 

He directed the authorities that foolproof security should be en­sured during the delivery of the election material. 

He also instructed the Returning Officer to closely monitor the de­livery process of the election ma­terial. All possible steps should be taken to make the polling process fair and transparent, he added.

