Comprehensive security measures implemented in Sialkot for elections

SIALKOT - In preparation for the elec­tions in Sialkot district tomor­row (February 8), a robust se­curity apparatus has been put in place. Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO), Hassan Iqbal, announced the installation of 672 CCTV cameras across 168 polling stations and 10 additional cameras at five polling storage facilities. With 7,514 officers from the Sialkot Police set to undertake duties, it’s evident that meticulous planning has been undertak­en. The district encompasses a total of 1,809 polling sta­tions across five national and 10 provincial constituencies, segmented into three catego­ries: Category A (168 polling stations) with 840 police personnel, Category B (265 polling stations) with 1,060 police personnel, and Catego­ry C (1,376 polling stations) with 4,128 police personnel assigned. Chief Warden Civil Defence Sialkot, Tahir Majeed Kapur, highlighted the in­volvement of 170 volunteers alongside 976 Reserve Police personnel, 1,300 Pak Army soldiers, and 100 Rangers personnel. Furthermore, 800 men and 1,663 women from the auxiliary police, repre­senting the civil department, will also play pivotal roles in ensuring the smooth conduct of the election process.