Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Construction of key infrastructure vital for development of GB, says caretaker PM

Construction of key infrastructure vital for development of GB, says caretaker PM
Web Desk
8:36 PM | February 07, 2024
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that construction of proper communication system and other necessary infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan was important to ensure sustainable development of the area.

Speaking with a 17-member delegation of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan, headed by Raja Nazimul Amin, the prime minister said that the construction of communication system and other necessary infrastructure could further promote the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan and create opportunities for economic development in the region.

Kakar observed that Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural resources and the people of the area were very hospitable.

He said that a positive trend in tourism had been witnessed in the area after upgradation of the Skardu airport to the international airport. He said a number of countries were showing keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the tourism sector.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to devise a strategy to find out a sustainable solution to the issue of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kakar also directed the authorities to devise a plan to increase the quota of GB students in the higher education and technical education sectors of all provinces of the country.

He said overall, the development of Gilgit-Baltistan depended on the social integration across the area.

He also appreciated the services of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan in various sectors in the area.

The delegation presented proposals to the prime minister to improve the working of various sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister was apprised that some 1.6 million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan last year.

On the occasion, members of the Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan also presented a cultural robe as a souvenir to PM Kakar.

