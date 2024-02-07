Construction of key infrastructure vital for development of GB, says caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that construction of proper communication system and other necessary infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan was important to ensure sustainable development of the area.

Speaking with a 17-member delegation of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan, headed by Raja Nazimul Amin, the prime minister said that the construction of communication system and other necessary infrastructure could further promote the tourism sector in Gilgit-Baltistan and create opportunities for economic development in the region.

Kakar observed that Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural resources and the people of the area were very hospitable.

He said that a positive trend in tourism had been witnessed in the area after upgradation of the Skardu airport to the international airport. He said a number of countries were showing keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the tourism sector.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to devise a strategy to find out a sustainable solution to the issue of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Kakar also directed the authorities to devise a plan to increase the quota of GB students in the higher education and technical education sectors of all provinces of the country.

He said overall, the development of Gilgit-Baltistan depended on the social integration across the area.

He also appreciated the services of Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan in various sectors in the area.

The delegation presented proposals to the prime minister to improve the working of various sectors of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister was apprised that some 1.6 million tourists visited Gilgit-Baltistan last year.

On the occasion, members of the Royal Foundation of Gilgit-Baltistan also presented a cultural robe as a souvenir to PM Kakar.