Country music legend Toby Keith dies aged 62

LONDON - Toby Keith, a major country music star who sold tens of mil­lions of records, has died at the age of 62. “He passed peacefully on Monday night... surrounded by his family,” a statement on his social media channels said. Keith rose to fame in the 1990s with songs such as Should’ve Been a Cowboy which topped the country music chart. He announced in June 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer, an illness the star said was “debilitat­ing”.The statement said he “fought his fight with grace and dignity”. Over a more than 30-year career, hits in­cluding Who’s Your Daddy and Made in America were enjoyed by millions. He is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, and three children. Keith said he had been receiv­ing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery for his cancer. He said he was “comfortable with whatever happened” with his illness. An Oklahoma native, he worked in oil fields and as a semi-professional American Football player be­fore breaking out as a musi­cian in the 1990s. His debut single Should’ve Been a Cow­boy, released in 1993, became a number one hit. The song romanticises the cowboy life­style with reference to singing cowboys Gene Autry and Roy Rogers. Later albums includ­ed Blue Moon, Pull My Chain and Unleashed.