Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CTD, police conduct joint operation to ensure security on polling day

Agencies
February 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) and police conducted joint search and combing operation in differ­ent areas of the metropolis to ensure security on poll­ing day. Spokesman of CTD said that search and comb­ing operation was jointly conducted by CTD and po­lice at suspected localities of Karachi. He said that the operation was aimed to evade any unfortunate inci­dent on the occasion of the general elections and search app device was used during operations in suspected ar­eas. The CTD spokesman said that combing opera­tion was conducted in Na­val Colony, Macchar Colony, Lyari, Saddar and surround­ing areas. Searching was held in various suspected localities after cordoning off the area and identification documents of 96 suspected people were checked on the occasion. The CTD can con­duct operation anywhere in the city if needed.

