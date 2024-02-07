CTD, police conduct joint operation to ensure security on polling day

KARACHI - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police conducted joint search and combing operation in different areas of the metropolis to ensure security on polling day. Spokesman of CTD said that search and combing operation was jointly conducted by CTD and police at suspected localities of Karachi. He said that the operation was aimed to evade any unfortunate incident on the occasion of the general elections and search app device was used during operations in suspected areas. The CTD spokesman said that combing operation was conducted in Naval Colony, Macchar Colony, Lyari, Saddar and surrounding areas. Searching was held in various suspected localities after cordoning off the area and identification documents of 96 suspected people were checked on the occasion. The CTD can conduct operation anywhere in the city if needed.