Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CTP issue traffic plan regarding general elections

APP
February 07, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   To main­tain traffic flow, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has issued a traf­fic plan regarding general election to be held February 8. No parking will be allowed within 400 meters of polling stations, Chief Traffic Of­ficer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said in a news release here on Tuesday. He further said that a total 17 lifters will also be available at different locations whereas 11 DSPs, 227 Inspectors, 755 Wardens and 243 Traffic Assistants, Senior Traffic Assistants will also perform duties on election Day.

