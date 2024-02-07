Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Daniyal Aziz issued notice for violating electoral code of conduct

Daniyal Aziz issued notice for violating electoral code of conduct
Web Desk
8:37 PM | February 07, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has put Daniyal Aziz, an independent candidate from Narowal’s constituency of NA-75, on notice for violating the electoral code of conduct and fixed the case for hearing on Feb 10.

According to a spokesperson for the ECP, the issuance of the final notification regarding Daniyal Aziz’s victory in the general election will be subject to the decision in the case.

The ECP took the decision in the light of the report of Narowal’s district monitoring officer, in which it has been stated that the candidate is repeatedly violating the code of conduct and has not responded to the notices issued by the district monitoring officer.

The spox said that Aziz did not pay the fine of Rs50,000 imposed on him for violating the code of conduct, due to which legal action would be initiated against him.

Web Desk

