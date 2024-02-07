Deep sorrow at passing of cycling icon Mumtaz Riaz

LAHORE - The Punjab Cycling Association, through its Chairman Moazzam Khan Klair, expressed profound sadness while announcing the passing of Mr. Mumtaz Riaz, a dedicated servant of Pakistan Wapda for over four decades. Mr. Riaz embarked on a remarkable journey, commencing as a cyclist and evolving into a committed manager, showcasing unwavering dedication and passion throughout his illustrious career. A paragon of professionalism, he not only demonstrated expertise in his field but also radiated warmth and kindness. His legacy as a cycling legend will forever be etched in the memories of those fortunate enough to have known him. Mr. Mumtaz Riaz’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the cycling community, and it will take time to recover the glory he brought to the field.