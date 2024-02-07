Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Deep sorrow at passing of cycling icon Mumtaz Riaz

STAFF REPORT
February 07, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   The Punjab Cycling As­sociation, through its Chairman Moazzam Khan Klair, ex­pressed profound sadness while announcing the passing of Mr. Mumtaz Riaz, a dedicated servant of Pakistan Wapda for over four decades. Mr. Riaz em­barked on a remarkable jour­ney, commencing as a cyclist and evolving into a committed manager, showcasing unwav­ering dedication and passion throughout his illustrious ca­reer. A paragon of professional­ism, he not only demonstrated expertise in his field but also radiated warmth and kindness. His legacy as a cycling legend will forever be etched in the memories of those fortunate enough to have known him. Mr. Mumtaz Riaz’s contributions have left an indelible mark on the cycling community, and it will take time to recover the glory he brought to the field.

STAFF REPORT

