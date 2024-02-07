DRO issues arrest warrants of 11 govt employees evading election duty

HYDERABAD - District Returning Officer (DRO) of Hyderabad, Deputy Com­missioner Tariq Qureshi has issued arrest warrants for 11 government employ­ees because of their alleged reluctance and absence in performing the duties of the presiding staff. In the sepa­rately issued warrants here on Tuesday the DRO pointed out that the public employ­ees in question were issued memorandum to appear be­fore him on February 5 and 6 but they did not comply. He directed SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to ar­rest those officials and pro­duce them on February 7 at the Public School Hyderabad by 11am. The warrants have been issued for Women Medi­cal Officer (WMO) Dr Sobia Shaikh; Assistant Professors Waris Ali Shah, Shazia Ansari, Rubab, Shaista Parveen and Fozia; and Lecturers Madiha, Shaheen and Mariya Shaikh. The Subject Specialist Zahi­da, PET Ghulam Hussain and Lady Health Worker Zohran are also among those facing the arrests.