DRO issues arrest warrants of 11 govt employees evading election duty

HYDERABAD - District Returning Officer (DRO) of Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has issued arrest warrants for 11 government employees because of their alleged reluctance and absence in performing the duties of the presiding staff. In the separately issued warrants here on Tuesday the DRO pointed out that the public employees in question were issued memorandum to appear before him on February 5 and 6 but they did not comply. He directed SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh to arrest those officials and produce them on February 7 at the Public School Hyderabad by 11am. The warrants have been issued for Women Medical Officer (WMO) Dr Sobia Shaikh; Assistant Professors Waris Ali Shah, Shazia Ansari, Rubab, Shaista Parveen and Fozia; and Lecturers Madiha, Shaheen and Mariya Shaikh. The Subject Specialist Zahida, PET Ghulam Hussain and Lady Health Worker Zohran are also among those facing the arrests.