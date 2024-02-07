ECP convenes emergency meeting today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday called an emergency meeting to oversee the election arrangements.

The chief election commissioner will chair the meeting in members and secretary election commission will take part.

The four provincial election commissioners will also participate in the meeting via video link.

The chief election commissioner will issue guidelines to the officials while the chief will be given briefing about the preparations for the elections.

Sources said the commission will be given briefing on delivery of election materials, security and polling stations.

The general elections are being held across the country on Feb 8 while the polling process will continue from 8am to 5pm on Thursday.