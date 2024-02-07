Wednesday, February 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECP directs presiding officers to strictly follow guidelines regarding Forms-45

ECP directs presiding officers to strictly follow guidelines regarding Forms-45
Web Desk
12:15 PM | February 07, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the presiding officers to follow the guidelines regarding the Forms-45 on the polling day.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the Form-45 would be duly signed by the presiding officers and polling agents of the candidates.

The presiding officers would display the Form-45 outside the polling stations after making sure that it has been signed, he said.

The chief election commissioner warned to take stern action against the presiding officers for not following the directions related to the Form-45.

It merits mention here that the final vote count of every polling station is listed on the Form-45 by the presiding officer deputed there.

The election campaign ended last night in the country and polling day would be tomorrow (Thursday). The polling would remain continue from 8.am to 5.pm.

The ECP has already completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.

ECP sets up 90,675 polling stations across country

More than 276,000 polling booths will be set up for voting all over country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1707286515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024