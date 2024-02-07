ECP directs presiding officers to strictly follow guidelines regarding Forms-45

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the presiding officers to follow the guidelines regarding the Forms-45 on the polling day.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the Form-45 would be duly signed by the presiding officers and polling agents of the candidates.

The presiding officers would display the Form-45 outside the polling stations after making sure that it has been signed, he said.

The chief election commissioner warned to take stern action against the presiding officers for not following the directions related to the Form-45.

It merits mention here that the final vote count of every polling station is listed on the Form-45 by the presiding officer deputed there.

The election campaign ended last night in the country and polling day would be tomorrow (Thursday). The polling would remain continue from 8.am to 5.pm.

The ECP has already completed the task of handing over 260 million ballot papers to the district returning officers (DROs) for the polls.

More than 276,000 polling booths will be set up for voting all over country.