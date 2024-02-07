ECP issues guidelines for Form-45

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued instructions to the presiding officers for maintaining Form 45 after the polling process.

The ECP ordered the presiding officers to prepare Form 45 without failing.

The commission guided that the Form 45 must be signed with their ID cards, taking signatures of polling agents at the polling stations.

The presiding officers were told to ensure a brief reason in the form for refusal of signatures by the polling agents, pasting the copy of the form outside after their signatures and handing over to the polling agents.

The ECP made it clear that the presiding officers will be responsible for changes in the form, besides sharing photographs of the same to the returning officers.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the presiding officers will submit the form to the ROs office in person, the ECP stated.