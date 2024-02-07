ECP sets up 90,675 polling stations across country

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 90,675 polling stations across the country for Feb 8 polls for the 12th general election 2024.

As per ECP, 25,320 polling stations for men and 23,952 for women have been established, while the total number of joint polling stations for men and women is 41,403 across the country.

Punjab

According to the ECP, a total of 50,944 polling stations have been set up in Punjab. The number of polling stations for men are 14,556 and 14036 polling stations for women have been established in Punjab.

While the number of joint polling stations for men and women in the province is 22,352.

Sindh

The total number of polling stations in Sindh is 19006. However, there are 40443 polling stations are reserved for men and 40313 polling stations for women have been specified in Sindh.

The number of combined polling stations for men and women in Sindh is 10,250.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A total of 15,697 polling stations have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the number of polling station reserved for men and women are 4,810 and 4,286 respectively.

ECP has established 6,610 joint polling stations for men and women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Balochistan

The ECP has set up a total of 50028 polling stations in Balochistan. There are 10511 polling stations set up for men and 10317 polling stations for women have been established in Balochistan, while the number of combined polling stations for men and women is 2200.

It should be noted that the general elections are being held across the country tomorrow, February 8, Thursday. The polling process will continue from 8 am to 5 pm tomorrow.

While the polling arrangements have been completed and all the polling material have been given to polling staff in the polling stations.