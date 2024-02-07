ECP suspends NA-95 Faisalabad RO for unauthorised absence

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sus­pended the Assistant Commissioner of Chak Jhum­ra, serving as the Returning Officer for NA-95 Fais­alabad, due to his unauthorized absence from duty and initiated an inquiry against him.

The ECP spokesperson stated that the commis­sion has taken notice of the RO’s absence and per­sistent unavailability on his mobile phone. The Punjab chief secretary has been directed to take action against the RO for neglecting his duties.

Due to the significance and sensitivity of the na­tional duty of elections, the Commission prompt­ly issued a notification appointing Dr. Asfand Yar, Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Au­thority Faisalabad, as the Returning Officer for NA-95 Faisalabad.