ECP to announce unofficial results of all 859 constituencies till February 9

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce unofficial results of all 859 constituen­cies of the National and Provincial Assemblies on February 9 which will be issued by the Returning Officers. “The ECP has already completed all the arrangements to conduct free, fair and transpar­ent general elections across the country on Febru­ary 8,” the ECP spokesman told APP.

He said the ECP has completed the printing of 260 million ballot papers for all constituencies in the country ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The spokesman said the National Assembly ballots are identifiable by green paper, where­as Provincial Assembly ballots are printed on white paper. Except for some districts, the dis­tribution of printed ballot papers has been final­ized across the nation.” The printing, which com­menced on January 14, concluded by February 3.

The top election regulatory authority Tues­day warned all the political parties and indepen­dent candidates of a legal action involved in vio­lating the deadline of electioneering the February polls 08. The deadline for February elections end­ed last night [at 12am on the night between Feb­ruary 6 and 7] under section-182 of the Elections Act, 2017. The electoral watchdog would take ac­tion against corner meetings, processions, rallies etc. The violators would face legal action violating the rules citing the election act, 2017.