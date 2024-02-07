Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Fiscal Dilemma

February 07, 2024
Opinions, Editorials, Newspaper

The caretaker government of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has recently set a dubious record by borrowing almost Rs4 trillion from banks, further exacerbating Pakistan’s already dire economic situa­tion. Despite surpassing revenue targets for the first six months of the fis­cal year, this unprecedented borrowing reflects the significant challenges the government faces, including high inflation and poor economic growth.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s data reveals a staggering increase in borrow­ing, with Rs3.99 trillion borrowed from July 1 to Jan 19, 2023-24, marking a 185% rise compared to the same period last year. The fact that the govern­ment has been consistently exceeding revenue targets for half a year raises eyebrows as to why such desperate borrowing is necessary. Sources attri­bute this paradox to the average inflation of over 28% in the seven months of the fiscal year, contributing to increased government revenues. However, the same inflationary pressures are driving up government spending, ne­cessitating hefty borrowings to cover escalating expenses.

One of the most concerning aspects of this borrowing spree is the high cost associated with it. The returns on this debt stand at about 21%, a significant burden on an economy already struggling to manage its exist­ing debt load, which consumes over 50% of the budget for debt servic­ing. The government’s failure to address this bleeding, as acknowledged by a senior banker, paints a grim picture of fiscal mismanagement.

Adding to the economic woes is the upcoming general elections sched­uled for 8th February. The prevailing uncertainty surrounding the elections serves as a deterrent for potential investors, further dimming the prospects for economic growth. Analysts predict that the political uncertainties during this period will discourage investments, both domestic and foreign, as stake­holders remain cautious in the face of a high-stakes electoral landscape.

The economy’s poor performance, with a projected GDP growth of about 2% for FY24 according to the IMF, coupled with an inability to of­fer cheaper money for growth by the central bank, paints a bleak picture for the future. With a base rate of 22%, the cost of money is prohibitively high, making profitability for ventures challenging.

Pakistan’s record borrowing underlines the deep-rooted economic challenges facing the country. The government’s inability to curb bor­rowing costs, coupled with the looming political uncertainties, paints a bleak outlook for economic growth. Urgent and effective measures are needed to address these issues and steer the economy towards a more sustainable and prosperous path.

