Five more matches decided in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Five more matches decided in the LRCA U16 Championship played here at different venues of the city on Tuesday. In the 15th match of the tournament at Model Town Greens Ground, Lahore Panthers defeated Lahore Tigers by 6 wick­ets. Batting first, Lahore Tigers scored 124/9 in 35 overs with Aman Amir hitting 36 and Zaid Atif 18. Subhan Arshad claimed 3/13, Ibtisam Azhar 2/28 and M Ehsaan 2/32. In reply, Lahore Panthers scored 164/5 in 35 overs. M Azan Jameel struck 51 and Hafiz Zain Ahmed 33*. Abdul Rehman Nasir got 2/20. Subhan Arshad named man of the match.

In the 16th match at Township Whites Ground, Lahore Falcons defeated Lahore Stallions by 22 runs. Lahore Falcons, batting first, 138/10 in 33.4 overs with M Mu­zammil scoring 52. Talha Sheraz grabbed 3/36. In reply, Lahore Stallions could score 116/10 in 33.1 overs with Shaharyar Bhatti hitting 33. Abbas Khan claimed 3/8. In the 17th match at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, Lahore Lions toppled Lahore Thunders by 5 wickets. Lahore Thunders scored 135/10 in 35 overs with Mian Ah­saan scoring 28 and Awais Khan 28*. Omer Farooq clinched 5/20. Lahore Lions, in reply, scored 228/5 in 40 overs with Daud Tau­qir smashing 133 and Ibrahim Dar 22. Awais Chishty got 2/28 and Hasnain Ab­bas 2/66.

In the 18th match at Mod­el Town Club Ground, Lahore Ravi beat Lahore Leopards by 2 wickets while in the 19th match, Lahore Dolphins thrashed Lahore Hawks by 81 runs.