Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Flag March conducted in connection with election security

Agencies
February 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Suk­kur district police on Tues­day conducted a Flag March across the district regard­ing the security of General Elections 2024. Sukkur Po­lice, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies par­ticipated in the flag marches which were supervised by SSP Zubair Nazeer Shaikh, SSP and other senior of­ficers. Special security ar­rangements had been made for the safe delivery of the polling material, said SSP. He informed that cameras were being installed at the poll­ing stations. All the officers would be present in the field to continuously monitor se­curity arrangements adding that the display of the weap­ons would be completely banned. The implementa­tion of the code of conduct issued by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan would be ensured at all costs, said SSP Sukkur. A comprehen­sive and foolproof security plan had been put in place to ensure law and order in the district.

