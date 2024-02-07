Flag march held in big cities

ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Tues­day conducted flag march in various parts of the country before national polls being held on Thursday.

The purpose of the flag march was to ensure peace and order in the general election. Frontier Corps, police and organis­ers of district administra­tion along with the smart­ly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army partici­pated in the march. Paki­stan Army and other law enforcement agencies are committed to con­duct peaceful elections and are always ready to deal with any untoward situation.

In a proactive move to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections, Paki­stani military troops from the Lahore, Multan, Okara, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala regions have been dispatched to oth­er districts in Punjab for election security duties.

Military personnel will be stationed out­side polling stations on security duty, with a focus on swift response to any unforeseen situ­ation. Security arrange­ments include police personnel forming the first tier of security dur­ing polling, while Armed Forces will constitute the third tier, and civil law enforcement agen­cies would be respon­sible as second tier of security measures. Paki­stan Army conducted a joint flag march in vari­ous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged districts, in preparation for the up­coming general elections.