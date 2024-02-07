Flag march held in big cities

ISLAMABAD - Security forces on Tuesday conducted flag march in various parts of the country before national polls being held on Thursday.
The purpose of the flag march was to ensure peace and order in the general election. Frontier Corps, police and organisers of district administration along with the smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army participated in the march. Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies are committed to conduct peaceful elections and are always ready to deal with any untoward situation.
In a proactive move to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections, Pakistani military troops from the Lahore, Multan, Okara, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala regions have been dispatched to other districts in Punjab for election security duties.
Military personnel will be stationed outside polling stations on security duty, with a focus on swift response to any unforeseen situation. Security arrangements include police personnel forming the first tier of security during polling, while Armed Forces will constitute the third tier, and civil law enforcement agencies would be responsible as second tier of security measures. Pakistan Army conducted a joint flag march in various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the merged districts, in preparation for the upcoming general elections.