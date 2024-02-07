Gold rate up by Rs300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs215,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs214,800 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs257 to Rs184,413 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,046 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respec­tively. The price of gold in the international market re­mained stagnant at $2,048, the Association reported.