Google career certificates scholarships programme launched in KP

PESHAWAR - In a significant move to address the digital skills gap and equip youth with market-oriented skills, the “Google Career Certificates Scholarships Program” was unveiled. This initiative, a collaboration between Google, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPIT Board), and Tech Valley Pakistan, aims to empower individuals with essential digital skills to excel in the digital economy.
The launch ceremony took place at the divisional headquarters in Abbottabad, with Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gracing the event as the chief guest. Notable attendees included higher authorities from the KPIT Board, Tech Valley Pakistan, and representatives from leading educational institutions.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between KPIT Board and Tech Valley Pakistan the previous week, paving the way for a groundbreaking initiative. The program plans to offer 5000 Google Career Certificates Scholarships to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The launch in Abbottabad marks the initial step in implementing this initiative, with future plans to extend it to universities in other districts, ensuring widespread impact.
The Google Career Certificates Program, designed to provide job-ready skills in just six months across various high-growth fields, was applauded by the Caretaker Chief Minister, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah. Expressing gratitude to Google and Tech Valley Pakistan for their support, he affirmed the government’s commitment to offering priority support for the effective and timely implementation of this landmark initiative.
The Caretaker Chief Minister emphasized the program’s role in not only empowering the youth but also driving overall economic growth in the region.