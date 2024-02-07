Gujar Khan constituencies to prove a tense arena

GUJAR KHAN - Gujar Khan constituencies of NA-52, PP-8 and PP-9 are going to prove a tense arena between PPP, PML-N, TLP and PTI due to strenuous campaigning of the Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, ex-prime minister and his opponents.
Raja Pervez Ashraf at NA-52 and his son Raja Khurram Pervez Ashraf at PP-8 have been running every nook and corner of the constituency while his other family members Raja Jawaid Ashraf and younger son Barrister Shahrukh Raja also left no stone unturned to comb the stretches on Gujar Khan tehsil and newly included union councils of Rawalpindi tehsil, day and night. His opponents Raja Jawaid Ikhlas of PML-N and Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz former provincial minister of TLP; and Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti of PTI also remained chasing him. The wheeling and dealing, joining and breaking of groups and baradaris (clans) in this sub urban tehsil dominated by Rajpoots, Gujjars, Aryens, Syeds and Mughals remained focus on social media and every moment such the posts on Facebook flashed and reverberated in the WhatsApp groups of party supporters rendering the anxious voters to remain on the vigil about the winners and losers with the addition of every new village groups joining jalsa of their favourite candidate or the opponent party.
During this war on the social media, the social media activists and cameramen (cell phone photographers) remained engaged with every party on patrol on ‘special packages’ making the seasoned newsmen realize that gone are the days when print media reporters used to rule the roost in opinion making through their ‘slanted’ stories and ‘biased’ analyses.
Raja Pervez Ashraf former prime minister and sitting speaker of the National Assembly has the edge to enjoying a personality cult due to his unprecedented projects of sui gas supply, road infrastructure, establishment of Potohar campus of the Punjab university, Passport office and Nadra offices here.
Raja jawaid Ikhlas (PML-N)former district nazim Rawalpindi and many times MPA and one time MNA (after defeating Raja Pervez Ashraf in 2013, after his premiership) banks on his networking at union councils because he himself had been a union council chairman of Mohra Noori, before venturing on MPA slot at the band wagon of IJI during Gen. Zia ul Haq era of early 80s.
Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, another colleague of Raja Jawaid Ikhlas during IJI days and also many times MPA and former provincial minister used to claim close association with Mian Nawaz Sharif, had to loose his spirits after denial of ticket either for himself and his son, joined TLP as MNA candidate.
Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti advocate, the son of Raja Abdul Aziz Bhatti, former justice and PPP MNA of ZAB era, is also candidate of PTI. He is a flamboyant orator but his younger brother Raja Sahuket Aziz Bahtti of PML-N is running for PP-9 slot for his party. The PTI had given and retracted NA ticket two times to Farrakh Sayal and Tariq Bhatti, much to the annoyance of their respective supporters.
Desertion of Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz to PML-N and joining TLP candidature has created dent to PML-N support base. Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, being an Aryen and also based in Gujar Khan city, has always been reckoned as a guru of electioneering and wheeling and dealing. Some other aspirants for the party ticket of PML-N in PP-9 had also expressed their anguish and later some announced to revive their pledges to Raja Jawaid Ikhlas but this disgruntled-ness had given lot of space to Raja Pervez Ashraf to ‘fish in troubled waters’. However, Raja Jawaid Ikhlas is likely to give Raja Pervez Ashraf a good chase. PTI support base is currently hidden and its candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Azeem, during the 2018 elections had bagged over 90000 votes. He was also former tehsil nazim and much rooted in local politics as compared to Raja Tariq Aziz Bahtti. He is almost neutral in this election but his native areas of Thathi and Jabbar (the eastern regions of tehsil along Mangla Dam) are dominantly supporting Raja Pervez Ashraf. On the other end, the west end union councils previously part of Ch. Nisar Ali Khan’s constituency are also dominantly supporting Raja Pervez Ashraf over a nod by their Chaudhry.
At PP-8 Raja Khurram Pervez Ashraf is confronting Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi, ex MPA of PML-N and Chaudhry Jawaid Kausar ex MPA of PTI. While Raja Ismail Tariq Kiani alias Sheela of TLP is also contending for this seat.
Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi and Ch. Jawaid kausar both hail from the same town of Bewal and the same family. When ever they contest against each other both loose due to overlapping of their support base in the eastern areas. The TLP candidate was earlier supporter of Ch. Iftikhar Warsi and this time his joining TLP is also affecting PML-N vote bank.
Under prevailing situation Raja Khurram Pervez Ashraf is likely to have tough competition with either PTI or TLP candidate. At PP-9 Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti, former PML-N MPA, is to confront Chaudhry Sarfraz Khan of PPP, Raja Muneer Ahmed Bhatti of PTI and Raja Babar Karamat of TLP.
Raja Shauket Aziz Bhatti of PML-N is likely to have a tough contest with Mr Sarfraz.
The political pundits predict victory of Raja Pervez Asharf on the basis of his dynamic agenda of development. At PP-8 and PP-9 tough contests between PPP, PML-N,TLP and apparently passive voters of PTI can lead to marginal victories of any of them.
M. FASEEH UL HASSAN
–The writer is a freelance contributor