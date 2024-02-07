Hamas responds to proposed Gaza ceasefire plan

DOHA - Hamas has replied to a proposal aimed at the release of the remain­ing hostages in Gaza and a sustained cessation in fighting, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and US Sec­retary of State Antony Blinken an­nounced Tuesday.

“I would like to inform the media that we have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the gen­eral framework of the agreement with regard to hostages,” Al Thani said at a press conference alongside Blinken in Doha.

“The reply includes some com­ments, but in general it is positive. However, given the sensitivity of the circumstances, we will not tackle details,” Al Thani said. “We are opti­mistic, and we have delivered the re­sponse to the Israeli party,” he said.

The United States is reviewing the response from Hamas “now,” Blinken said, adding that he would discuss it with Israeli government officials on Wednesday.

The framework of the propos­al was agreed to by negotiators in Paris at the end of last month. CNN previously reported that it would call for a first phase of civilian hos­tage releases to take place over a six-week pause, with three Palestinian prisoners held by Israel released for each civilian hostage returned from Gaza. That ratio would be expected to go up for Israel Defense Forces soldiers and a longer pause is possi­ble beyond the six weeks for the lat­er phases.

Qatar, which serves as one of the key mediators in negotiations with Hamas, received the response from the group on Tuesday, and then re­layed it to Blinken when he ar­rived in the Qatari capital that day, a source familiar told CNN. Blinken had arrived in Doha after Tuesday meetings in Egypt – another key in­terlocutor – and meetings Monday in Saudi Arabia.

After being told about Hamas’ pro­posal, Blinken’s response was posi­tive, the source said.

President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the Hamas response, de­scribed it as “a little over the top” in remarks to the press later on Tues­day, but did not provide further de­tails. “We’re not sure where it is. There’s a continuing negotiation right now,” he said.

Officials close to the matter ex­pected Hamas to reply with a coun­terproposal – rather than a straight rejection or acceptance – to the pro­posal given to them more than a week ago.

The source familiar described Hamas’ long-awaited counteroffer as “reasonable.” It does not include two of its most prominent and pub­lic demands: that Israeli soldiers leave Gaza or for a deal to end the war, the official said.

In a press statement Tuesday, Hamas said it “dealt with the pro­posal in a positive spirit, ensuring a comprehensive and complete cease­fire, ending the aggression against our people, ensuring relief, shelter, and reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and completing a prisoner exchange.” It did not offer specific details about its response.

Last week, senior Hamas leader Is­mael Hanniyeh said in a statement that: “the review of the new propos­al for a ceasefire is based on the ba­sis that any negotiations lead to a complete end to the aggression.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday confirmed that Israel has received Hamas’ response. ”Hamas’s reply has been conveyed by the Qatari mediator to the Mossad,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X. “Its details are being thoroughly evalu­ated by the officials involved in the negotiations.”